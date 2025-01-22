Camara (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

After missing Tuesday's win over the Heat with an illness, Camara's game status against Orlando remains uncertain. Given the nature of Camara's ailment, the team will likely wait until closer to Thursday's tipoff to update his designation. If the 24-year-old is unavailable for Portland, the Blazers would figure to lean on Deni Avdija from the first unit and give Scoot Henderson extra playing time.