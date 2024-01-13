Camara finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 116-93 loss to Minnesota.

Camara saw limited time on the court due to the blowout nature of the game, still managing to finish as one of four Portland players with a double-digit point total to go along with a handful of rebounds. Camara tallied his third game of the year with 14 or more points, adding five or more boards in all three of those contests.