Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Ready to go for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara (knee) will be available and starting in Wednesday's season opener against Minnesota, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
After participating in practice Monday, Camara is all set to make his season debut Wednesday. The forward has been limited by the knee soreness this preseason, but it's unlikely he'll face any noticeable restrictions against the Timberwolves. Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 78 regular-season games in 2024-25.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Practicing Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Inks four-year extension•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Nursing knee soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Posts 14 points with first unit•