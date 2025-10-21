Camara (knee) will be available and starting in Wednesday's season opener against Minnesota, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

After participating in practice Monday, Camara is all set to make his season debut Wednesday. The forward has been limited by the knee soreness this preseason, but it's unlikely he'll face any noticeable restrictions against the Timberwolves. Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 78 regular-season games in 2024-25.