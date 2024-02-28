Camara totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 106-96 loss to Miami.

Camara's point total was third highest on the Blazers and the second highest of his career, trailing just his 18-point performance versus Utah on Dec. 14. The rookie also grabbed 10 boards to record his second double-double of the campaign. This was a very strong bounce-back effort for Camara after he averaged just 3.0 points on 27.3 percent shooting over his previous two games.