The Trail Blazers announced Saturday that Camara has been diagnosed with a fractured left rib and a small laceration in his kidney, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Camara suffered the injuries in Wednesday's 120-106 loss to the Hawks and then sat out Friday's 142-82 loss to the Heat before the Trail Blazers confirmed a day later that his rookie season has come to an end. The second-round pick out of Dayton finished his inaugural NBA campaign with averages of 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes across 70 appearances, including 49 starts.