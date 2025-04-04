Camara (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Camara has been one of the most consistent players for the Trail Blazers this season, but he'll miss this contest due to a left ankle injury sustained Thursday against Toronto. Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray are candidates to receive increased playing time in Camara's place, and the second-year forward will aim to return against the Spurs on Sunday.
