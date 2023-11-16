Camara didn't score any points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), but he did log three assists, two steals and a rebound in Wednesday's 109-95 loss to Cleveland.

This game marked Camara's second start, relegating Matisse Thybulle to the bench. After a relatively efficient showing against Utah on Tuesday, he did not do much to help the shorthanded Blazers as they extended their losing streak to five. On the plus side, Camara has exceeded 22 minutes in every game this season except the opener; however, the lack of production to show for it (5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks) is quite concerning. As Anfernee Simons (thumb), Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) remain out, expect the rookie to see extended minutes until they return.