Camara chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 129-121 win over Washington.

Shaedon Sharpe took over and had a career-best performance in this win over the Wizards, but Camara posted a decent line considering the limited touches he received on offense. The second-year forward has found a way to remain consistent every time he steps on the court and has scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 11 outings this month.