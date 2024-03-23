Camara logged 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Friday's 125-117 loss to the Clippers.

Camara has been very inconsistent with his scoring figures lately, and while his starting role is not in jeopardy, he isn't doing much from a fantasy perspective. Camara has failed to reach the 10-point mark in seven of his 11 appearances this month, meaning he's averaging a paltry 7.8 points per game in March even when he's shooting 47.8 percent from the field.