Camara contributed 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 loss to Chicago.

Camara recorded a steal and a block for just the fourth time this season, but he had yet another subpar shooting performance, bringing his season shooting splits to 39.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three. Through 15 games, Camara is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.1 threes.