Camara logged 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 win over the Kings.

Camara was instrumental once again as the Trail Blazers closed out the two-game set against the Kings. Camara's spot in the rotation has solidified thanks to his impressive defense, as the Dayton product matches consistent scoring with his rebound totals. Camara also notched a season-high four steals in the low-scoring win.