Camara ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 134-133 overtime win over the Kings.

Portland survived a furious Sacramento comeback without Camara on the floor. He fouled out while his team was up 16 points with less than four minutes to play. His defensive presence was missed as the Mings offense started rolling almost immediately. As for his time on the court, he was effective scoring the ball en route to 17 points. All five Portland starters finished with double-digits in the scoring column.