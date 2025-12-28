Camara notched 20 points (6-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 119-103 loss to the Clippers.

After shooting 33.3 percent from the field and totaling 18 points in his previous two appearances, Camara bounced back in the scoring column with his first 20-point performance since Dec. 2. While he still wasn't particularly efficient from the field, the 25-year-old forward knocked down five or more triples for the third time this season. Camara has shot 37.0 percent from beyond the arc over 11 games in December, during which he has averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest.