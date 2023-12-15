Camara provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds over 24 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 loss to the Jazz.

Making his 14th straight start, Camera produced his best scoring performance of the season while also draining more than two three-pointers in a game for the first time. The 2023 second-round pick has taken advantage of various injuries and absences in the Portland lineup to keep his run in the starting five going, but he's averaging just 8.4 points, 4.8 boards, 1.1 threes, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch. Camera has proven to be a nice addition to the roster, but he's still far from fantasy relevance in most season-long formats.