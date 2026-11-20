Camara racked up 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 win over Milwaukee.

Camara scored all 18 points after halftime, rebounding from consecutive inefficient outings against Minnesota. His five combined steals and blocks showcased his defensive upside, while four triples added significant category value. With Deni Avdija (foot) sidelined, Camara's heavy workload strengthens his appeal in category leagues