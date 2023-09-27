The Suns traded Camara to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday in a three-team deal that will land Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, Deandre Ayton in Portland and Jusuf Nurkic in Phoenix, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Phoenix will send Camara and Ayton to Portland in exchange for Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. Camara was drafted with the No. 52 pick in the 2023 draft by the Suns and averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.2 minutes across four appearances in the 2023 Summer League. The rookie forward will likely compete for a bench role on a rebuilding Trail Blazers team.