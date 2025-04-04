Camara won't return to Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle injury.

Camara had a tough night before exiting, as he'll finish the matchup with five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes. Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton are next in line for minutes with Camara sidelined.