Camara supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Camara struggled with efficiency from deep, hitting only three of a game-high 11 three-point attempts, but still managed to piece together a productive all-around performance in the loss. The defensive-minded forward has bounced back nicely after a pair of tough outings on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals over his past three games. While he isn't the centerpiece of the offense, Camara will continue to get scoring chances and has shown he can impact games in multiple ways when his shot isn't falling.