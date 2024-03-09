Camara (llness) will start at power forward in Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Camara, who is returning from a two-game absence, figures to see a healthy workload with Jerami Grant (hamstring), Deandre Ayton (hand), Scott Henderson (groin) and Jabari Walker (hip all sidelined. That is, should he avoid any setbacks from his previous illness.
