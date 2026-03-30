Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Strong showing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara finished Sunday's 123-88 win over the Wizards with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 28 minutes.
This was Camara's fourth game of the campaign with at least 23 points. While he's been a solid source of counting stats this season, he's shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 70.1 percent from the line which has watered down his value in nine-category formats.
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