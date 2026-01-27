Camara accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

Camara has now drilled three or more triples in three consecutive appearance, though he wasn't quite as efficient from downtown Monday. The Dayton product went through a rough patch earlier in the month, averaging 9.3 points during a four-game stretch between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17, but he appears firmly back on track after tallying 16 or more points in his last four matchups.