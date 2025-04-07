Camara totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over the Spurs.

Camara returned from a one-game absence, leading the way with 23 points, just one point shy of his season best. While the Trail Blazers have gone through another underwhelming season, Camara has been one of their most consistently well-rounded players. He has emerged as one of the best wing defenders in the league while also taking his scoring to another level. Through 75 games, he has averaged 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per game.