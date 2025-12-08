Camara finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-96 loss to Memphis.

It wasn't the most efficient shooting display from Camara, who did tie a season high in steals Sunday. Portland has plenty of usage open with Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) sidelined, and Camara is playing a significant role on both ends of the floor. Over his last nine outings, the forward has averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assist, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game.