Camara (thumb) will play against the Spurs on Friday.
Camara hasn't missed a game this season and will keep his streak alive after shaking his questionable tag. The rookie is averaging 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 12 December games.
