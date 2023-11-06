Camara (wrist) will play in Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies,Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Camara's status was in question due to a wrist sprain, but after taking part in warmups he has been cleared to play. The rookie has seen a respectable role to begin his career, averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.5 minutes per game across six contests. Camara saw 31 minutes last game with Scoot Henderson sidelined with an ankle injury, so he could be in store for another significant workload with Henderson out again.