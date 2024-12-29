Camara (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Camara was able to play through a right foot issue earlier in the year, but he will miss his first game of the season Saturday due to a left foot sprain. It's unclear whether the injury is severe enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest against the 76ers. Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert are in line to see additional playing time due to Camara's absence.