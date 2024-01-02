Watch Now:

Camara (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against Phoenix, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Camara will miss his first game of the season and snap a streak of 22 straight starts for Portland. Matisse Thybulle and Jabari Walker are likely due for slight upticks in playing time, while Camara's next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday against Dallas.

More News