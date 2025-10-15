Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Warriors.
Camara continues to deal with knee soreness, which kept him off the practice floor Monday. The next opportunity for him to play will be Thursday's preseason finale against the Jazz.
