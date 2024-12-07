Camara (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Jazz.
Camara injured his ankle in the first quarter of Friday's game, and he has been ruled out for the rest of the contest after being evaluated by trainers in the locker room. Deni Avdija will see a bump in minutes and could enter the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for the second half due to Camara's injury.
