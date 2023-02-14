Watford (ankle) will be available to play Monday against the Lakers.
Watford could see quality minutes in this one with Jerami Grant (concussion) unavailable, so he could be someone to consider rolling the dice on in daily fantasy leagues. Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish and Nassir Little could also qualify as potential deep league streamers with Grant watching from the sidelines.
