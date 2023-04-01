Watford (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Kings, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Watford has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing the previous two games with a right ankle sprain. He will replace Nassir Little in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unavailable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out for remainder of game•