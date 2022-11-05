Watford (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Watford's strained right hip has prevented him from making his season debut, but that could change Saturday. In 18.1 minutes per game last season, he averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The sophomore may struggle to see that sort of run this season behind a relatively crowded frontcourt, but he figures to garner center minutes if Jusuf Nurkic or Drew Eubanks suffer an injury.