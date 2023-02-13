Watford is probable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right ankle.

Watford tweaked his ankle over the weekend but it doesn't look like it will cost him any time. With that said, the Blazers are heading into a three-game week that begins with a back-to-back, so the forward's status is worth keeping an eye on. Watford has played at least 16 minutes in six straight games and could see a slight uptick going forward after Portland sent out Josh Hart and Gary Payton II at the trade deadline.