Watford ended Wednesday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics with 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds across 25 minutes.

Watford struggled from the field, but he was able to record his third double-double of the season. His 10 rebounds were the most he's pulled down in a game since mid-December. The young backup has seen plenty of opportunity lately, but now that Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is back, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the minutes distribution over these next few games.