Watford is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Watford has been held out of the entirety of the young 2022-23 campaign due to a hip flexor strain, but is listed as doubtful for Friday. Although he may not be likely to suit up, being listed as doubtful is an encouraging sign nevertheless.
