Watford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Watford will replace Jerami Grant (quadriceps) in the starting five Tuesday. Watford is averaging 9.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 33.0 minutes across his previous two starts this season.
