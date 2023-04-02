Watford (ankle) is good to go Sunday versus the Timberwolves.
Watford has been excellent for Portland in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen how involved he will be coming off an injury. He played just 22 minutes against the Kings on March 31, scoring eight points with four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Cleared to play against Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unavailable Monday•