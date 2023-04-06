Watford (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Watford has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up after missing Portland's previous contest. He figures to draw another start at power forward alongside Drew Eubanks with Portland resting a litany of regulars again. Over his past nine appearances (seven starts), Watford has averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes per game.