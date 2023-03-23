Watford produced 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 victory over Utah.

Watford filled in once again for Jerami Grant (thigh), making his third start in four games. The LSU product narrowly missed out on his fourth double-double of the season and has now hit double figures in the scoring column in seven straight contests, averaging 12.4 points (on 52.1 percent shooting from the field) during that span while also chipping in 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes. Even after Wednesday's win, the Trail Blazers sit at 32-40 and 3.5 games off the pace for the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, making players like Grant, Anfernee Simons (foot) and other veterans nursing injuries as shutdown candidates down the stretch. With that in mind, Watford could maintain some nice fantasy value over the final two weeks of the season.