Watford is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Watford will replace Josh Hart (ankle) in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. Watford is averaging 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes across 12 games this season.
