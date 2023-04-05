Watford (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Watford is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. If that's the case, Drew Eubanks (back) would likely draw the start at center, while John Butler and Jabari Walker would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Will be held out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Posts 15 points while banged up•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Good to go Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Cleared to play against Sacramento•