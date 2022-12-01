Watford posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers.
Watford logged his first start of the campaign due to the absence of Josh Hart (ankle). Watford responded with his first double-double since his final game of last season while tying his season high in scoring. He's been a non-factor in fantasy this season and has remarkably failed to block a single shot over 226 total minutes, so there's no need to pluck him off the waiver wire yet even if he remains in the starting unit for additional contests.
