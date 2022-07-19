Watford finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 85-77 win over the Knicks en route to claiming MVP honors for the final game of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Watford missed the final eight games of the his rookie season in 2021-22 due to a bone contusion of his left femur, but he received full medical clearance well in advance of the Trail Blazers' summer slate. The second-year forward appeared in five total summer league games, averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.8 minutes per contest.