Watford isn't starting Sunday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Watford started the last two matchups and averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 37.0 minutes per game, but he'll retreat to the bench while Cam Reddish draws the start Sunday. Despite his bench role, Watford should still see elevated playing time since Jerami Grant (quadriceps) remains out.