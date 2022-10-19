Watford (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Watford has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the preseason, and as a result, the forward will officially miss the season opener. Watford will presumably be tabbed day-to-day leading up the the team's next contest Friday against the Suns.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Aggravates injury Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Set to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Sitting Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Named MVP of LVSL final•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out for finale•