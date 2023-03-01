Watford chipped in two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Warriors.

Watford continues to play around 20 minutes per night with Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Justise Winslow (ankle) out, and while he's been an inconsistent scoring threat, he's showcased a versatile skill set that warrants some fantasy intrigue. Over his last 10 appearances, the second-year big man has averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21.6 minutes while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.