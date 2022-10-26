Watford (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
Watford has not yet made his season debut due to a right hip flexor strain. Watford's next opportunity to play will be Friday versus Houston. The second-year forward will compete with Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks for bench minutes in the frontcourt when he returns.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: To remain out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Aggravates injury Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Set to return Thursday•