Watford won't return to Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to right ankle discomfort.
Watford tallied six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds in 11 minutes prior to exiting Sunday's matchup in the first half. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday against the Pelicans.
