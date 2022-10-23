Watford (hip) is out Sunday against the Lakers.
Watford's right hip flexor strain will continue to delay his season debut. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: To remain out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Aggravates injury Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Set to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Sitting Monday•