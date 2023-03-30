Watford (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Kings.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Watford, which should result in ample minutes for Nassir Little and Kevin Knox. Watford's next chance to play will come in a rematch with the Kings on Friday.
